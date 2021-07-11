Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,134 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after buying an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

