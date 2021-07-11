Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,772 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adient were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

