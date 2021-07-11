Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $969.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

