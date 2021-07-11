Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,642.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $30.47 on Friday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

