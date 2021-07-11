Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.61 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heska by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $237.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.47. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

