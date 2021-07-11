Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,210 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Paramount Group worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

