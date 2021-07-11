Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,045 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

