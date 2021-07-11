Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,861 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Kodiak Sciences worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

