Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

BCS stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

