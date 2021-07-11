Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

