Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 198.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $16,309,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 104,691 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

