Barclays PLC Has $1.71 Million Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of ProPetro worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ProPetro by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.