Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.