Barclays PLC Sells 121,206 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,206 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after buying an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

SRNE opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

