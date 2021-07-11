Barclays PLC Sells 24,840 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $46.72 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.