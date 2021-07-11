Barclays PLC Sells 54,693 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,693 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.64 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

