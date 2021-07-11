Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CRH by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $37,270,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.