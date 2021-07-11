Barry Moze Sells 35,076 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Moze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

