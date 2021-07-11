Beacon 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,152.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $9,152.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024347 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001411 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

