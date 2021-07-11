Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $441.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.76. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

