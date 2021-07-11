Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $163,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

