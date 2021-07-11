Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $11,980,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $111.07 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.