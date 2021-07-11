Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.42. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

