Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 61.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 78,052 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $2,078,000.

NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $31.09 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93.

