Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

