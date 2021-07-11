Bezant (BZNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,720.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 78.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 77.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $295,703.32 and approximately $7,720.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.00 or 0.00896980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

