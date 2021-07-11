Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) Market Cap Tops $31.58 Million

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $295,049.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 749,315,838 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost (BFC)

