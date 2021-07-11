BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.