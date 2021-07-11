Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0728 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $32.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.