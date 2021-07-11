Bitcoinus Trading Up 100.3% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,958.06 and $168.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 100.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,833.16 or 0.99969027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007218 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.