Bitradio Price Tops $0.0061 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $62,154.26 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00309001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,200,849 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,845 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

