BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,868 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

