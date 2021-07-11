BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0546

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $22,074.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019946 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 113.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,771,674 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

