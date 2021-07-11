BlackRock Inc. Buys 34,437 Shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of OneSmart International Education Group worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2,066.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONE opened at $1.02 on Friday. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

