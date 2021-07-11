BlackRock Inc. Buys 8,128 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.80% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.