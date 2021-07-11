BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,928,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

CTXR stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

