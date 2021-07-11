BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,835,254 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 156.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Conformis were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

CFMS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

