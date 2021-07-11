BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IYW stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $102.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

