BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,482 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

