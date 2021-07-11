BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 541,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,629 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.96 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

