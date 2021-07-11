BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

TCPC stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

