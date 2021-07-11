Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

