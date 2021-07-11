Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 78.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 80% lower against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $4.32 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00162617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.16 or 1.00330015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00965758 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

