Blockstack (STX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00094388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00898866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

