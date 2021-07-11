Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Reaches $2.40

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 42.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $91.02 million and approximately $20,138.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00006987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00053371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00889591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

