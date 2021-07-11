Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $827.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

