BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $11.98 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

