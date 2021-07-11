BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

