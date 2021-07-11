Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.