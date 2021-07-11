Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$43.50 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.09.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN stock opened at C$44.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.51. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.